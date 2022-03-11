Crash at Intersection Near Co-op Today

7:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to dozens of cows in the roadway on Highway 487 near the Standing Pine area. The cattle were rounded up and put back into their pasture.

1:45 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 16 East and South Van Buren Street. No injuries were reported.

3:00 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Grove Road near the Conway area regarding reports of a disturbance that occurred there.