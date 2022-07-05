Crash at Main Intersection in Carthage, Disturbances and Trespassing in the County

Tuesday, July 5, 2022

6:39 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser at a residence on HWY 16 West near the Wiggins community.

7:32 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Minerva Street.

1:19 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance that occurred on HWY 35 in the Twin city area.

3:17 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the traffic light at the intersection of HWY 35 and HWY 16. No injuries were reported.