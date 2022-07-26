Crash in Carthage Sends One to Hospital

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

1:13 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hayes Street when they received complaints about someone in a white vehicle causing a disturbance.

2:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Park Ridge Lane off HWY 16 West near Forest Grove Road when they received a call to remove someone from the property.

3:15 p.m. – Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 West near Walmart. At least one person was transported to the hospital. No life-threatening injuries were reported.