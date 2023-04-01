Crash Involving 4 Vehicles Friday in Carthage Sends 3 to Hospital

Carthage Police, Carthage Fire Department, and EMS were dispatched to a crash involving four vehicles on Hwy 16 West at South Valley St. at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023. Officers say it appears that a vehicle crossed Hwy 16 West from South Valley St. and struck two vehicles. One of those vehicles was struck again by another vehicle. Three people were transported by ambulance, one to Baptist Leake and two to UMMC.

Barnes Volunteer Fire Department was called to a woods fire on Pleasant Grove Rd. just before 4 a.m.

Leake Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, and Marydell Volunteer Fire Department were all dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Hwy 25 North near Marydell at approximately 3:15 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Marydell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire near the intersection of Mars Hill Rd. and Center Crossing Rd just before 4 p.m.