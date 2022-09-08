Crash Just Outside Carthage Stops Traffic for Hours, Disturbances, and More

HomeLeakeCrash Just Outside Carthage Stops Traffic for Hours, Disturbances, and More

Thursday, September 8, 2022

12:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Hayes St regarding a domestic disturbance in progress.

1:40 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy 487 West near Crowder Creek Rd regarding a disturbance in progress there.

5:31 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Carthage Fire Department, and MS Hwy Patrol were dispatched to Hwy 35 North just outside the city limits for a crash involving 3 vehicles, one of which was an empty Tyson gut truck. One vehicle was reported to be totaled, one was flipped, and the 18-wheeler was across the entire roadway blocking traffic for hours. No injuries were reported.

12:34 p.m. – Kosciusko Police issued a BOLO for a 2020 GMC Sierra Carbon Black in color. The vehicle was taken from Franks Chevrolet in Kosciusko.

2:07 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting gunshots in the area of South Van Buren St. Officers investigated and found that the shots were likely from the gun range.

