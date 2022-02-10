Crash Leaves One Trapped in Vehicle

7:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, Madden Volunteer Fire Department, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 487 East in the Standing Pine area. A vehicle left the roadway and a person became trapped inside. MS Highway Patrol was able to free the individual. No serious injuries were reported.

9:00 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several cows in the roadway on Highway 487 West near the Lena area. The cows were reportedly out in a dangerous curve near Ealy Road.

1:44 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Wendy’s. No one was injured.

1:48 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting theft at a residence on Tribulation Road near Wiggins Loop Road.

2:22 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Alena Drive for a one-vehicle accident that happened in the driveway of the residence.