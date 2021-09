5:03 a.m. – Carthage Volunteers, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a crash on Highway 25 South near Pearl River bridge. No major injuries were reported.

5:26 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Highway 487 West when a suspicious person was reported there.

7:31 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to The Pit Stop on Highway 16 West when a vehicle struck a pole there and caused a line to be knocked down across a gas truck.