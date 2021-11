11:41 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Highway 487 West.

1:39 p.m. – MS Highway Patrol, Barnes Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were called to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 35 North. It occurred just south of Hopoca Road and blocked the roadway.

1:58 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence of Willis Road reporting trespassing and attempted burglary.