CRASH – Vehicle lands in a driveway & strikes another vehicle

7:31 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services responded to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 488 near the Standing Pine area. No major injuries were reported.

1:04 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Carthage Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Old Highway 35 South in the Twin City area. A small fire started in the home but was quickly put out. There was no damage done to the home.

1:32 p.m. – MS Highway Patrol was dispatched and Leake County Deputies were alerted to an 18-wheeler that was stuck in a ditch on Highway 487 West near Grimes Road.

1:26 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 16 East in the Edinburg area when they received a call reporting a vehicle that ran off the roadway and struck a vehicle at a residence there. No injuries were reported.