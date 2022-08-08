Crashes, Fires, Vehicle Theft and more in Leake

Monday, August 8, 2022

12:07 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to a residence on Debra Street regarding a disturbance in progress there.

12:36 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department responded to a call reporting a kitchen fire at a residence on North Jordan Street near College Street.

5:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 35 from the Twin City area toward Carthage. The driver, who was possibly intoxicated, was located and taken into custody.

6:22 a.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on HWY 25 North near the exit at North Jordan Street.

8:15 a.m. – Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 16 East near Kirby Road just outside Edinburg. No major injuries were reported.

10:08 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from Westbrook Apartments regarding theft from a vehicle.

12:35 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident that occurred on HWY 35 near Pleasant Grove Road. No injuries were reported.

3:16 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a possibly intoxicated driver traveling on HWY 487 from the Rosebud area toward Twin City.