Criminal Conspiracy, and Many Drug and DUI Arrests, in Neshoba

Posted on

GAMIL ALSAIDI, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

MARVIN CLINT BARNES, 25, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KEAHNA BELL, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – Test Refusal, Child Endangerment, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

JAQUALON KEZMON BROWN, 24, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary, DC. Bond $0, $0.

 

D FRANCIS DAVIS, 57, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

OCTAVIUS LEFRANCIS DAVIS, 20, of Philadelphia, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $0.

 

KEVIN EAKES, 46, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond DENIED, $600, $600, $0.

 

JONATHAN THOMAS FANNING, 48, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $600.

 

TERRY HAMPTON, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $60.

 

KENTILL HATHORN, 28, of Louisville, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800, $0.

 

BRIAN LEE HIGGINBOTHAM, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

JAMES MASSEY, 57, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

TERRELL MCCOY, 43, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600.

 

DANA ROBINSON, 41, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0, $600, $2,500, $0 X 2.

