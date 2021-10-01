Cruisin’ for a Wish EVERYWHERE in the Month of October!

Boswell Media stations Kicks 96, Breezy 101 and Cruisin 98 FM are hitting the road, making miracles possible for some critically ill children and we need your help. Below, you’ll have the chance to meet these adorable kids, see what they’re wishing for and learn more about their illnesses and their families. Be sure to see when and where we’ll be in your neck of the woods and we look forward to seeing you and with your help, making some wishes become a reality.

15 year old Lesley was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia in June 2017. Later that year, she underwent a bone marrow transplant & developed

veno-occlusive disease (VOD) of the liver and skin. Lesley began photopheresis treatments in November 2019 and is set to complete these

treatments in October 2021. With all that Lesley has been through in the past few years, she still remains positive and has a wonderful outlook on

life. Lesley’s one true wish is to have a custom golf cart so she can enjoy the outdoors with her family and friends.

9 year old Raven has been diagnosed with a neurological condition along with cerebral

palsy. Although she is unable to communicate verbally, Raven remains

positive and happy. She loves being in the pool and on the trampoline. She also loves

coloring and going out to eat! Her wish is to go to Hawaii and have a fun time with her

family!

Look for the blue Boswell Media Chevy 2021 Chevy Equinox all over Central Mississippi and be sure to stop by, donate what you can and sign our Cruisin for a Wish card for both of our special little ladies at these locations:

October 8th at Philadelphia Market & Delhi from 11am to 1pm

October 8th at Fair Market in Carthage from 2pm to 4pm

October 18th at Fair Market Short Stop in Louisville from 11am to 1pm