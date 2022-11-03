Cruisin for a Wish Raises Over $20,000

During the month of October, Boswell Media was Cruisin for a Wish to raise money for Make-A-Wish Mississippi.

All the money raised will go toward granting wishes for critically ill children in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston Counties.

With the help of all our sponsors and the citizens of these counties, we raised over $20,000.

We would like to thank Franks Chevrolet for lending us a 2022 GMC Canyon to help make all these wishes come true.

Thank you to Holt’s Body Shop for wrapping the truck in that bright blue that everyone has enjoyed signing.

Finally, thank you to all of our wonderful sponsors:

Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Central Signs, Angel Albin State Farm, Attala Steel Industries, Premier Medical Group, The Citizens Bank, Holmes Community College, Ivey Mechanical, Renasant Bank, Baptist Leake/Attala, BSP Filing, Scott Petroleum, Franks Chevrolet, Holt’s Body Shop, Cain Recyclers, Redbud Insurance, Moore’s Pharmacy, and Holt and Company.

Enjoy a few pictures from our 2022 Crusin for a Wish events below.