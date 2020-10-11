Cruisin for a Wish weekly schedule

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will be “Cruisin for a Wish.”

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” truck will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign a giant greeting card that will be presented to each of the children who are receiving the wish.

Monday, Oct. 12

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Wednesday, Oct 14

1:00 pm – Philadelphia Gun & Pawn

Thursday, Oct. 15

1:00 pm – Baptist (Leake)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:00 am – Fair Propane (Louisville); 3:00 pm – Fair Propane (Kosciusko)