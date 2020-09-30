Cruisin for a Wish weekly schedule of events

The entire month of October, Boswell Media and the Make A Wish Foundation will be “Cruisin for a Wish.”

Throughout the month, the official “Cruisin for a Wish” truck will travel to local businesses in Attala, Leake, Neshoba, and Winston counties to raise money to help grant wishes for kids in each county.

Anyone that makes a donation to the “Cruisin’ for a Wish” campaign will be allowed to sign a giant greeting card that will be presented to each of the children who are receiving the wish.

It’s all going to kick off Thursday, October 1 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Franks Chevrolet in Kosciusko.

Boswell Media is joined in the Cruisin’ for a Wish campaign by the Make a Wish Foundation, Michelle Nicholson State Farm, Franks Chevrolet, Holt and Company, Angel Albin State Farm, Premier Medical, The Citizens Bank, Glassworx, Holmes Community College, Ivey Mechanical, Renasant Bank, Baptist Leake/Attala, BSP Filing, Fair Oil Company, Cain Recyclers, Philadelphia Gun and Pawn, Redbud Insurance, Chuck’s Paint and Body, Moore’s Pharmacy, Crowson Auto World, Jewelry Just 4 Fun, Pettit Jewelry, Modish Boho Boutique, and Rotary Club.

Cruisin For A Wish Schedule of Events through October 2

