Cruisin for a Wish – Wishes are being GRANTED

Raven has been diagnosed with a neurological condition along with cerebral palsy. And although she is unable to communicate verbally, Raven remains positive and happy.

She loves being in the pool and on the trampoline. She also enjoys coloring and going out to eat. Her wish is to go to Hawaii and have a fun time with her family!

Raven’s wish will be GRANTED on Saturday October 23rd! A celebration event will be held at Winston Plywood and Veneer in Louisville Saturday at 3:30 p.m. This is all thanks to everyone who has donated to Make-a-Wish!