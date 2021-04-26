Curbside food distribution continues tomorrow in Philadelphia. Open Arms Inc. will provide drive-by service from 4:00-6:00 pm. They have asked that we spread the word to family, friends, neighbors or anyone who might benefit during the current economic crisis. So, if you or anyone you know could benefit from this service, show up. Details and guidelines are listed below.
Details:
Curbside Food Distribution
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
4:00-6:00 PM
239 Railroad Ave.
Philadelphia, MS 39360
Remember our guidelines:
*STAY in your vehicle.
*Roll down your passenger window.
*One bag per vehicle.
*Distribution will cease at
6:00 PM or when all bags have been distributed.
If you have questions, please contact us at:
601-663-8505 or