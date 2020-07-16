Cyberstalking, Felony DUI, and More Arrests in Leake and Attala

MARCUS D HUFFMAN, 29, of Carthage, Telephone / Electronic Communication Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing, Etc., Language – 3rd or Subsequent Offense, DUI – 2nd Offense, Failure to Give Signal, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights or Stop, Carthage Police Department.

MARCUS B JENKINS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Cyberstalking – Electronic Communication for the Purpose of Threatening, Terrifying, or Harassing Any Person, Felony Fleeing or Eluding a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle – Resulting in the Death of Another, DUI – 1st Offense, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

MICHELLE JOHNSON, 29, of Walnut Grove, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

JASON MANUEL, 45, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Carthage Police Department.

JAYLEN E MASSEY, 25, of Sallis, Petit Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, Kosciusko Police Department.

CUNERAL MCGEE, 49. of Kosciusko, Warrant – Indictment X 2, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

MELVIN MOORE, 40, of Carthage, Felony Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with Request of Command of Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana X 2, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Police Department and Carthage Police Department.

LAKESHA I MULLINS, 31, of Durant, False Identifying Information, Hold, Detainer – Kosciusko Police Department, Carthage Police Department.

JASON L PARKER, 38, of Kosciusko, Felony DUI – 4th or More, Reckless Driving, Improper Lane Usage, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

ZACHERY PRESTAGE, 25, of Morton, Telephone / Electronic Communication Violation – Use of Profane, Indecent, Harassing, etc., Language, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

MONTRELL L SMITH, 39, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, Kosciusko Police Department.

JEREMY D STEPHENS, 39, of Carthage, DUI – 1st Offense, No Insurance, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

RONNIE WILLIAMS, 50, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Kosciusko Police Department.