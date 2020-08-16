Danica Hart named Boswell Media’s 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year (video)

Danica Hart has been named the winner of the 2020 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year contest.

Hart was one of fifteen finalists to perform Saturday night at Jason’s Southern Table in downtown Kosciusko.

Contestants competed for a chance to have their song professionally recorded at the famous Wishbone Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL.

Hart, from Poplarville, MS, won the 2020 Boswell Media Songwriter of the Year Competition with the song “Made for Me.”

Emily White from Meridian, MS finished in second place with the song “Early Monday.”

For the 2nd year in a row, Keith Rice from Hickory, MS came in third place.

Muscle Shoals musician/historian and local “Shoals” icon Johnny Belew served as a judge for the contest for the fourth year in a row.

“I’ve been a part of a number of events like this and Boswell Media’s is one of the best,” Belew said. “They do such a great job of promoting it and getting great songwriters and judges.”

Other judges include pop/country singer Charlie Ross and legendary country music producer Marty Gamblin.

Newly crowned 2020 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Danica Hart will travel to Muscle Shoals to stay two nights at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, have her song professionally recorded at Wishbone Studios, and enjoy a tour of the famous Fame Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound Studios.

Hart also won an acoustic guitar courtesy of Lakeland Music in Flowood, MS. Second and Third place winners won prizes from Philaldephia Gun & Pawn, The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience, and Frascogna Law.

“We are so excited about the partnership between Boswell Media and Muscle Shoals. The 2020 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year event has been a huge success, and we are looking forward to an even bigger Mississippi Songwriter of the Year in 2021” said Boswell Media’s Melissa Townsend.

This year’s event was presented by Prairie Farms and The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience in Meridian.

Pictured (L to R): Melissa Towsend, Keith Rice, Emily White, and Danica Hart.