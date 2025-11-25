Deadline approaching for statewide sesidential Safe Room Grant Program

Pearl, Miss. – Mississippi residents have until November 30th, 2025, to apply for the Statewide Residential Safe Room Grant Lottery Program. This reimbursement grant program will provide up to $3,500 to help Mississippi homeowners install a FEMA-compliant safe room/ storm shelter on their property to protect themselves from severe weather.

Mississippi citizens can apply for the Residential Safe Room Grant Program by going to my.msema.org and clicking Safe Room Application at the top of the page.

Funding is limited. There are 38 available grants per county. This program is not first-come, first-serve. All eligible applicants will have an equal chance of being selected through a statewide lottery once the application period ends. The application to enter the lottery is open through November 30th, 2025. If any grants remain unclaimed in an individual county, they will be entered into a second drawing among statewide applicants.

Mississippi homeowners in any of the 82 counties are eligible to apply. The home must be a primary residence only (single-family homes). If homeowners live in a mobile/manufactured home, they must also own the land on which their home is located. Renters, duplexes, apartments, and community safe rooms are not eligible.