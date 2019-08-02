Deadline nearing for absentee ballots

This is the final week to cast absentee ballots for the Aug. 6 primaries.

Circuit clerk offices in every county will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and also Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. till noon.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be received is Aug. 5.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says, as of Thursday, nearly 35,000 absentee ballots had been requested statewide. A little more than 27,000 have been received.

Registered voters are eligible to cast an absentee ballot if they are 65 or older or will be out-of-town or unavailable during polling hours.