DeKalb Man Arrested on Child Sex Charge

DeKALB, Miss.–A man from DeKalb has been arrested on charges he engaged in sexual activity with his girlfriend’s daughter.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Dept. said Terrance Rashaun Scarborough, 32, was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child under 14.

An investigation turned up evidence, according to investigators, that Scarborough had engaged in sex acts with the girl, who is 11 years old.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Because of the sensitive nature of the charges and the age of the victim, the sheriff’s department sais they would be releasing few details about the case.