Delayed Opening: Leake Superintendent Yvette Young Makes Official Announcement

Superintendent Yvette Young has released the following official announcement regarding delay of Leake County School reopening. The date has been postponed until September 8th. See below.

July 23, 2020

Dear LCSD Parents and Guardians,

Based on the current number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state of Mississippi, LCSD will delay opening of schools until Tuesday, September 8th, 2020. Our top priority has, and always will be the safety and health of our students, faculty, and staff. Without those two components, academics are secondary. This is a situation that may change daily and we will keep you informed as decisions are made by the district, Mississippi Department of Education, and our Governor. Thank you for your patience and support as we navigate through this pandemic together.

Kindest Regards,

Yvette Young, Superintendent