Delta Expected To Make Impact Along Gulf Coast Friday, Could Effect Our Region

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is reporting “that Hurricane Delta currently has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but is expected to strengthen once again as it tracks into the Gulf of Mexico today.

Currently, the forecast indicates that stronger, hurricane force impacts will be felt primarily along the Louisiana Coast, but the MS Gulf Coast could still see storm surge and strong tropical storm force winds by Friday.”

“A tropical storm watch as been issued along the Mississipp Gulf coast as well as southwest counties of the state.”

Central Mississippi including our region could experience heavy rains and strong wind gust starting Friday into Saturday depending on the direction where the Hurricane makes landfall.

We will keep you updated with any changes as this storm evolves.

Map courtesy of National Weather Service