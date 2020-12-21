Dense Fog Advisory for Central Mississippi Including Our Areas

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by The National Weather Service of Jackson. Visibility is expected to be one quarter mile or less. The advisory is in effect until 9am this morning for counties in our region including Attala, Leake, Neshoba, Winston as well as many counties across central Mississippi and beyond.

Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility are possible. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Complete List of Counties

Jackson Adams; Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Claiborne; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Humphreys; Issaquena; Jasper; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Leflore; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Sharkey; Simpson; Smith; Warren; Webster; Winston; Yazoo.