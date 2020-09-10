MDPS Announces “Skip The Line”

“Skip the Line” program launches soon. The program will allow customers of the the Mississippi Driver Service Bureau to avoid long lines and possible in person appointments by registering online. Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said, “We are committed to reducing the lines at our Driver Service Bureaus. Shortly after taking office, we identified several redundancies in our processes related to renewals of driver’s licenses and firearm permits. We have worked diligently to remove these redundancies, resulting in reduced processing times for customers.” Online appointment service starts September 14th and additional services will be available by October 1st. See details below
• Online Appointment System: Effective September 14, 2020, customers can schedule an appointment at the location of their choice in the Troop K (Gulf Coast) and Troop C (Jackson Metro) Regions. This feature will be available statewide on October 1, 2020. All appointments will be given priority service over walk-in customers.
• Skip the Line Cam: Customers can view the lines at all major Driver License stations prior to arriving by visiting https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/live-feeds. This feature will be available at all troop locations on October 1, 2020.
• Online/Mail-In Firearm Renewal: Effective immediately, all firearm permit renewal applications will be mail-in only. Firearm permit renewal applications are available online at https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/Firearms/Home. This program will eliminate the need to renew in person and the requirement that customers be fingerprinted for a firearm permit renewal.
• Removal of Alphabet Schedule: Effective October 1, 2020, all services (including processing of new firearm permits) will be available every day of the week.
For additional information about the “Skip the Line” program, please visit our website at https://www.dps.ms.gov/ or https://www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov/.