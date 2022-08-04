Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock

Thursday, August 4, 2022

12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house.

2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods.

8:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several cows in the roadway on HWY 25 near the Leake County Bus Terminal.

11:19 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received multiple calls reporting that there was a donkey in the yard of a residence on HWY 488 that did not belong there. The owner was located, and the donkey was removed.

12:55 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to calls about a man walking up and down North Jordan Street knocking on doors.

2:30 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting that a woman was put out of a vehicle on HWY 13 near Maydro’s. She was located and transported to a safe location.