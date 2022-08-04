HomeLeakeDeputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock

Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock

by

Thursday, August 4, 2022

12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house.

2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods.

8:51 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to several cows in the roadway on HWY 25 near the Leake County Bus Terminal.

11:19 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received multiple calls reporting that there was a donkey in the yard of a residence on HWY 488 that did not belong there. The owner was located, and the donkey was removed.

12:55 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to calls about a man walking up and down North Jordan Street knocking on doors.

2:30 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting that a woman was put out of a vehicle on HWY 13 near Maydro’s. She was located and transported to a safe location.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News

Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala

Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake

Burglary and Prison Contraband Arrests in Attala and Leake

Stranded Motorists and Stolen Vehicle in Leake on Thursday

Aggravated Assault and Burglary in Leake and Attala

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.