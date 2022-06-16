Deputies in Leake County Responded to Several Calls About Trespassing

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

1:50 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Johnsontown Road regarding a trespasser on the property.

3:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to Scarborough Road when a resident there reported a possible prowler in the area.

10:17 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on HWY 488 near Jolly Road when they received reports of trespassing.

12:24 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 35 South toward Carthage. Officers located the driver, who was intoxicated, and they were taken into custody.

3:32 p.m. – Marydell Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle Road when they received reports of a vehicle on fire.

3:37 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a domestic disturbance in progress at Michael’s 35 Auto Sales.

6:42 p.m. – Carthage Police were called to Fair Market gas station (old Spaceway) when a person drove off from the gas pump with the gas nozzle still in the vehicle.

11:32 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting hearing multiple shots fired in an area of HWY 487 near Pine Grove Road.