12:05 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a Hopoca Road residence.

4:10 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Truelight Road in Walnut Grove when they received a call reporting an attempted break-in.

6:08 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Highway 429 near Conway Road. There were no injuries.

6:53 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Johnsontown Road in Lena when they received reports of property that was stolen from there.

7:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting destruction of property at a residence on Mars Hill Road in Edinburg.