2:06 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a cow out on Hwy. 13.

5:05 am – Leake County Deputies were called to Hwy. 13 due to man being asleep in his car in the middle of the road.

7:37 am – Carthage Police responded to calls of a car broken down in the middle of the road on East Franklin Street.

12:53 pm – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy. 35 North due to a domestic dispute.