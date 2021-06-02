Disaster Declaration Application Deadline is Tomorrow

Tomorrow is the deadline to apply for public assistance in conjunction with the Winter Storm Event in February.

According to FEMA, Local governments, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofits in the 31 disaster-declared counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians that were impacted by the February 11-19, 2021 Winter Storm (FEMA Disaster 4598) are eligible to apply.

The following 31 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are included in the major disaster declaration and are eligible to apply: Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Winston and Yazoo.

Local governments, tribes, territories and certain private nonprofits should complete their application for public assistance by June 3, 2021, and can visit: https://grantee.fema.gov to begin the process.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support communities recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.