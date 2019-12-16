Disaster declaration for Neshoba, Leake Co.

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for parts of Mississippi affected by severe weather that hit in late October. U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker’s office says Trump approved Gov. Phil Bryant’s request for the declaration. That came after the entire Mississippi congressional delegation requested the declaration in a letter to Trump. The declaration makes available federal resources to supplement state recovery efforts following the straight-line winds and flooding of Oct. 26. Affected counties include: Alcorn, Covington, Itawamba, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Leake, Lee, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Scott, Simpson, Smith, and Tippah.