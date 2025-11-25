Big Deals!
Disorderly Conduct, DUIs, and Child Pornography Arrests in Philadelphia and Neshoba

JERMY TYRICE BROWN, 39, of Hammond, LA, DUI – Other Substance, Possession of Marijuana.  Bond $2,500, $1,000.

JUSTIN WADE DORMAN, 35, of Philadelphia, False Pretense, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

JEVONIUS HUDSON, 45, DUI – Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $1,500, N/A.

CLAYTON JACK JENKINS, 42, of Brandon, MS, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, NCSO.  Bond $600.

TERESA M LOPEZ, 42, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

THOMAS MATTOX, 43, of Enterprise, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, PPD.  Bond $500, $500, $500.

MARISA MEA MINGO, 40, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

MARK MOTHERSHED, 63, Contempt of Court – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond $0.

JAVION SPENCER, 27, of Philadelphia, Producing / Sending / Receiving/ Distribution / Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of Marijuana, PPD.  Bond $50,000, $800.

BRANDON CORTES WELCH, 35, of Preston, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Possession of Marijuana, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $1,000.

RORY PAUL WILLIS JR, 35, of Choctaw, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, Disobeying Traffic Control Device, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $1,00, $600, $800, $400.

