Distinguished Young Women of Leake County This Saturday

Left to Right: Victoria Pigg, Raylea Atkinson, Payton Chamblee, Ryleigh Crocker, Janna Donato, Jessie Breedlove, Addison King, Olivia Rudolph, Mallory Edgar

Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future.

The 60th annual Distinguished Young Woman of Leake County will be held Saturday, March 26th at 6 pm at the Old Elementary School Auditorium. There are three participants in this year’s program and the theme is “A Tribute to Dolly” featuring music by Dolly Parton.

On Saturday afternoon, a panel of qualified judges will meet with each participant in a live ten-minute interview. At 6 pm the participants will present a showcase of self-expression, talent and fitness competitions. The winner and alternates will be chosen and announced on Saturday evening.

The participants and little sisters have worked hard over the last two months to prepare for the program. The contestants are Victoria Pigg, Ryleigh Crocker, and Addison King.

The Leake County Distinguished Young Woman Committee wishes to express sincere gratitude to the many businesses and individuals in our community who have so generously helped support this program this year and through the last 6 decades. With the help of our sponsors, Leake County Distinguished Young Woman has been able to award thousands of dollars of scholarship money to many deserving young women.

Victoria Pigg is a junior at Leake Academy. She is the daughter of Jeff and Amanda Pigg of Carthage. Victoria will be performing a Dramatic reading of “The Alphabet Is Beautiful to Me” for the talent showcase. Her little sister is Raylea Atkinson; her gopher is Payton Chamblee.

Ryleigh Crocker is a junior at CHEC Homeschool. She is the daughter of Leigh Ann Magee of Carthage and Del Crocker, Jr of Philadelphia. Ryleigh will be doing a contemporary dance to “I Love You” for the talent showcase. Her little sister is Janna Donato; her gopher is Jessi Breedlove.

Addison King is a junior at Leake Academy. She is the daughter of Ginger and Matthew King of Carthage. Addison will perform a dance to “Butterfly Kisses” for the talent showcase. Her little sister is Olivia Rudolph; her gopher is Mallory Edgar.