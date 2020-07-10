District 27 Rep Kenneth Walker Tests Positive, Talks Covid

Local Representative Kenneth Walker has tested positive for Covid-19. He announced “In an effort to provide an update to the testing at the state capital, I wanted to inform my constituents, family, colleagues, and friends that I too have tested positive this week. I have no symptoms and I am feeling well but will continue to isolate and quarantine per CDC guidelines. I continue to thank you for your support and prayers during this time. Please wear masks and stay home as much as possible.”

We reached out to Rep Walker for further comment and he responded directly with the following. “I believe social distancing is the greatest deterrent against the spread of the covid-19 virus. Always wear a mask when around others, over your mouth and nose, not on your chin. Also, wash your hands often. Any surface you touch may be a host. Stay at your home and keep others from your home as much as possible. This is not to be rude, we are in a critical period and we have to alter some of our normally sociably behaviors.”

Representative Kenneth Walker

District 27 (West Carthage)