12:29 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department and Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance and fire at a residence on Wiggins Loop Road. An individual allegedly set a fire inside the residence, but another individual was able to get it put out.

1:48 p.m. – Leake County Deputies and Madden Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 487 East near Brooks Road.