7:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received reports of a trespasser at a residence on Bufkins Road.

1:48 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance possibly involving weapons at a residence on Pine Street.

4:00 p.m. – Carthage Police received a call reporting a reckless driver traveling on Highway 16 near Walmart.

4:39 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Pleasant Grove Road reporting stolen property.