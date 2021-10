1:02 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting an accident on Highway 16 West just outside the city limits where a car struck a deer. There were no injuries.

9:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 35 North near Waggoner Road. There were no injuries.

1:29 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hollyberry Road when they received a call about a disturbance involving a weapon in progress there.