Disturbance – weapon involved

7:09 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to Bufkin Road in the Walnut Grove area when they received a call regarding a disturbance in progress involving a weapon.

8:46 a.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to Highway 35 near Fair Market gas station when they received reports of a two-vehicle crash there. No injuries were reported.

12:43 p.m. – Carthage Police dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart when a call came in reporting a minor two-vehicle collision there. No injuries were reported.