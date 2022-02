8:07 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at a residence on Freeny Road.

12:02 p.m. – Carthage Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Chicken Nugget on Highway 16 West for a minor accident. No injuries were reported.

1:23 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a break-in that happened at a residence on Togo Road near Old Robinson Road in the Ofahoma area.