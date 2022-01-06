Disturbance with Weapons Involved

7:20 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle crash on Salem Road near Massey Road. No one was injured in the crash.

11:49 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were sent to a residence on Old Salem Road when they received a call reporting vandalized property.

1:31 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Allen Lane in the Madden area in response to a call reporting a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. No one was injured.

4:36 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to HWY 16 Stop N Go convenience store in front of the Carthage Inn Motel in response to a call reporting a customer causing a disturbance there.