Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake

Friday 2/3/23
2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive.
5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road.
9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue with an employee.
1:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Mill Road.
1:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an alarm at a residence on Williams Road.
2:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a disturbance on Atkins Road.
3:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported theft on Huffman Road.
5:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a large pothole on Hwy 16 E.
6:08 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a fight in the parking lot of the Chicken Nugget on Hwy 16.
10:46 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a vehicle in the ditch on Pine Hill Drive.