Disturbances, a Fight and a Theft in Leake

Friday 2/3/23

2:11 a.m. – Carthage Police were called about a prowler at a residence at Pine Hill Drive.

5:26 a.m. – Leake deputies were sent to a domestic disturbance on Dr. Brantley Road.

9:22 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a business on Franklin Street for an issue with an employee.

1:30 p.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Mill Road.

1:44 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to an alarm at a residence on Williams Road.

2:23 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked on a disturbance on Atkins Road.

3:24 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported theft on Huffman Road.

5:41 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a large pothole on Hwy 16 E.

6:08 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a fight in the parking lot of the Chicken Nugget on Hwy 16.

10:46 p.m. – Carthage Police checked on a vehicle in the ditch on Pine Hill Drive.