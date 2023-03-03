Disturbances, Alarms, and a Hit and run Accident in Leake

HomeLeakeDisturbances, Alarms, and a Hit and run Accident in Leake

Thursday 3/2/23

 

12:33 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked the report of a domestic disturbance in Bennett Smith Road.

3:35 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a residence on Old Hy 43 for an unknown disturbance.

7:17 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a reported hit-and-run accident on Hy 487 near Zion Road.

7:26 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Barkins Road.

3:01 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a residential alarm on N Hillside Drive.

4:31 p.m. Leake Deputies checked the report of aggressive dogs on Scarborough Road.

5:53 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call about suspicious activity on Utah Road.

8:10 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called about a downed tree blocking the road on Hy 500.

 

 

