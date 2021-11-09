Disturbances and Stolen Property Reports in Leake Today

1:41 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Pickens Circle.

5:58 a.m. – Carthage Police Department was called to a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Jefferson Street and East Franklin Street. No injuries were reported.

7:16 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called about stolen property at a work site on Water Tower Road in Lena.

8:38 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in progress on Highway 35 North just past Tyson.

9:44 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a call reporting stolen property from a residence on Highway 35 North.

4:09 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Coosa Road when they received a call reporting a disturbance in progress.