Thursday, December 1, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence at E Franklin St near Arbor Acres Rd.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a disturbance on Wilcher Road.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a prowler at a residence on Coosa Road.