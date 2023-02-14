Disturbances, Suspicious Vehicles and an RV Fire in Leake

Monday 2/13/23

7:15 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries but with a lane blocked on Hwy 35 N just south of Waggoner Road.

9:37 a.m. – Leake Deputies were asked to perform a welfare check on Trail Road.

11:45 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to check a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Drag Road.

1:48 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a disturbance with property damage on Hannah Road.

2:36 p.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to a disturbance on Bear Road.

4:32 p.m. – Carthage Police were sent to the EXXON on HWy 35 S for unknown trouble.

5:18 p.m. – Leake Deputies checked a suspicious vehicle at a residence on Hwy 488.

6:46 p.m. – Leake Deputies, Leake Fire, and Madden Fire responded to an RV fire on Hwy 16 E.

9:38 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a residence on N Jordan Street for unknown trouble.

9:55 p.m. – Carthage Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Red Dog Road.