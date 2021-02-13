Dixie National Celebrates the Life of Longtime Rodeo Performer Lecile Harris with Memorial Processional at State Fairgrounds Today

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce will host a memorial processional for the late Lecile Harris, professional rodeo clown and longtime performer at the Dixie National Rodeo today at 10:00am. The processional around the State Fairgrounds will include family members of Lecile Harris, special dignitaries, mounted horse groups and the famous Dixie National Wagon Train.

The procession will begin on Mississippi Street on the State Fairgrounds, pass through the viewing area at Gate 7, turn onto Greymont Street through Gate 7, continue onto Madison Street, turn right onto Jefferson Street and turn right back onto Mississippi Street through Gate 14 onto the Fairgrounds. For those wishing to view the processional, seating will be available on the State Fairgrounds near Gate 7 on Mississippi Street.

Following the processional, Commissioner Gipson and the Harper Morgan Rodeo Company will hold a brief service and mural unveiling of Lecile Harris in the Mississippi Coliseum at 11:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend. The extensive mural featuring Lecile Harris is located inside the front lobby on the north side of the Mississippi Coliseum where visitors can see and learn about the renowned rodeo clown. pr)