The 56th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo starts today and runs through February 22nd. The largest rodeo event east of the Mississippi River brings in participants from all over the world and generates millions of dollars in the local economy.

For more information on the rodeo, concerts and schedules, download the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo mobile app, visit www.dixienational.org, “like” the Dixie National Livestock Show & Rodeo page on Facebook, or call 601-961-4000. Get your tickets to www.ticketmaster.com or the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office.

***The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is implementing precautionary measures to ensure the safety of rodeo participants and attendees. Sanitization stations and safe practices signage will be posted throughout the facility. Applicable public health guidance will be required regarding social distancing and masks.