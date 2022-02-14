Dixie National Week Kicks Off with Chris Strickland of Neshoba County Winning Big! (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – We were having more fun than the law allows this morning as we kicked off Dixie National Week by giving listeners the chance to win tickets to two of the big shows of the huge event, which runs now through February 19th. You can listen for us to tell you to call in and when or text the word “Rodeo” to 601-389-1967 along with your first and last name and be qualified on the spot.

Listen all week long for your chance to win and maybe you could be a winner like Neshoba County Deputy Chris Strickland was this morning as he won a pair of tickets to see Neil McCoy this Thursday. We appreciate you listening and for the job you and the men and women of law enforcement do on a daily basis.

We’ve got tickets to give away all week, so text the word “Rodeo” with your first and last name to 601-389-1967 and good luck from your “official rodeo radio station” Mississippi’s Superstar Country, Kicks 96!

Deputy Chris Strickland wins tickets to Neal McCoy with B-MO in the MO’rning