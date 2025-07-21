Documentary on Neshoba County Fair to screen this Sunday at The Ellis Theater

The highly anticipated film “Last American House Party,” will have its screening premiere Sunday, July 27 at The Ellis Theater in Philadelphia.

This project, brought to life by 13 South Productions and Mississippi Film Office, showcases the fair’s rich culture and history, building on the success of the previous film, “Little Brother of War—a beautiful piece showcasing the Choctaw people and their ancient game of stickball.

The summary from the movie’s IMDB page reads:

“13 South Productions follows The Neshoba County Fair. A one-of-a-kind event full of smoky, bluesy, charming, family roots, Americana in the wild, dirty, and beautiful South. Eight days of more than a hundred years of tradition. A special place , one like no other. Many would say is a summer rite of passage… a place where people come every year to re-connect, where kin means something and the meals are all homemade.”

The film is directed by Leake County native Bryan W. Carpenter.

“I think Miss Neshoba County Fair put it best she said ‘imagine a party and a family reunion with 25,000 of your closest friends’ and that’s what the entire piece feels like,” Carpenter told Kicks96 News. “We start off at the beginning…trying to educate an audience on something they’d ever seen because people in Thailand and people in Vermont are going to see this. You can’t just jump right into and say what am I looking at here. You’ve got to educate and entertain at the same time. So we talk about what the fair is, when it started, the cabins, all of that good stuff.”

Seating for the premiere will begin at 3:30 pm. Starting at 4:00 pm, there will be an introduction by the filmmakers with the film beginning at approximately 4:15 pm. The premiere will be followed by a Q&A with the producers.

There is no cost for admission.

For more information, visit 13 South Productions on Facebook.

13 South Productions is a Mississippi based film company and a teaming partner with the Mississippi Film Office. With two offices in both, Gluckstadt, MS and Lena, MS, the entire production team is Mississippi natives.